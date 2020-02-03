HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of HCHC opened at $3.31 on Friday. HC2 has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.32.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HC2 will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HC2 by 31.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its stake in HC2 by 30.0% during the third quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 945,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 218,491 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

