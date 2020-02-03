Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.
Shares of KWR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $224.30.
In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 18.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.
