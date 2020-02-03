Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of KWR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 18.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

