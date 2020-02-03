Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON: BATS):

1/30/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

1/22/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/16/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

12/13/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/6/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,383.50 ($44.51) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,339.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,024.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

