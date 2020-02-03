Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON: BATS):

  • 1/30/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was given a new GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/23/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20).
  • 1/22/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/21/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 1/10/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on the stock.
  • 1/7/2020 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 12/16/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,500 ($32.89).
  • 12/13/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 12/10/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 12/6/2019 – British American Tobacco Plc Ads had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,383.50 ($44.51) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,339.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,024.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

L OREAL CO/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
L OREAL CO/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades G1 Therapeutics to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades G1 Therapeutics to “Buy”
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
HC2 Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
HC2 Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Quaker Chemical Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Quaker Chemical Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco Plc Ads
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco Plc Ads


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report