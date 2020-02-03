Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.03-5.03 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $119.15 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

