Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.03-5.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.493-4.624 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

NYSE:BR opened at $119.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

