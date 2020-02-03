Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.3-24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of JCI opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.