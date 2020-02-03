Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Shares of EAT opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,065,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

