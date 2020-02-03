KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

