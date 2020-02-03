Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.39. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

