Iconic Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Iconic has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a market cap of $5,433.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com . Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.