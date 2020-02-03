BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $132.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $115.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $120.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

