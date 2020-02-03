Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

