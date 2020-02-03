Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CL opened at $73.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

