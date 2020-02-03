Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Earnings History for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Broadridge Financial Solutions Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS
Broadridge Financial Solutions Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS
Broadridge Financial Solutions Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Broadridge Financial Solutions Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Johnson Controls International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Johnson Controls International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Brinker International Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Brinker International Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
KKR & Co Inc Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS
KKR & Co Inc Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS
Fortress Biotech Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Fortress Biotech Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report