Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.