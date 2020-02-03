Needham & Company LLC Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $187.00

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $167.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

Danaher stock opened at $160.87 on Monday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Analyst Recommendations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Broadridge Financial Solutions Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS
Broadridge Financial Solutions Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS
Broadridge Financial Solutions Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Broadridge Financial Solutions Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Johnson Controls International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Johnson Controls International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Brinker International Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Brinker International Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
KKR & Co Inc Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS
KKR & Co Inc Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS
Fortress Biotech Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Fortress Biotech Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report