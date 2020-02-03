Needham & Company LLC Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $187.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $167.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $160.87 on Monday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.