Cowen Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $70.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.96.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

