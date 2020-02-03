Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.50 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $472.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 412.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,858,954 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

