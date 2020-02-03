Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) to Outperform

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REMYF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Remy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of REMYF opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11. Remy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $148.13.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Broadridge Financial Solutions Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS
Broadridge Financial Solutions Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Johnson Controls International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Brinker International Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
KKR & Co Inc Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS
Fortress Biotech Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
