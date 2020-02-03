Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion.

Shares of IMO opened at C$31.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$31.07 and a one year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.97.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.31.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

