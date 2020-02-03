Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

PFS stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

