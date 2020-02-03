Pandacoin (PND) Achieves Market Cap of $500,786.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $500,786.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

