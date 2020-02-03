Viacoin Price Reaches $0.20 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.65 million and $107,140.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00747617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007125 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032601 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,850 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinroom, Binance, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

