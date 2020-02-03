Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $21,802.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

