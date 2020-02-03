UNICORN Token Market Capitalization Tops $406,595.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $406,595.00 and approximately $13,978.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 79% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000377 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

