Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.03 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003533 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinBene, Coinsuper and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $25.64 million and $3.03 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.02034031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,518,812 coins and its circulating supply is 77,518,707 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

