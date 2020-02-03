Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.51 million and $3,996.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

