Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.80 Million

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce sales of $251.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.60 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $235.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $903.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.70 million to $907.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $931.95 million, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $938.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

