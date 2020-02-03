$658.13 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will report sales of $658.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $677.63 million and the lowest is $635.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $929.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 370.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 366,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period.

KAR stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.