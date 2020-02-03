Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will report $9.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.23 billion to $38.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.35 billion to $40.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

