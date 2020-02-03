Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post $296.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.50 million. Materion posted sales of $298.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. Materion has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Materion by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

