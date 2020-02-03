Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $139.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $143.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock worth $197,239,290 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

