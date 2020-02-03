Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $374.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day moving average of $358.26.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

