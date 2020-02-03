Credit Suisse Group Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $25.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Snap has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $930,460.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,464,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,215,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 126.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

