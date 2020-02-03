Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $517.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

