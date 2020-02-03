Credit Suisse Group Cuts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $190.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HON. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,164,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

