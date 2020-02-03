Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $254.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $254.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra raised their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.05 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

