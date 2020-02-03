Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.27. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

