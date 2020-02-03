Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.11 on Monday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

