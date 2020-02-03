JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) to Neutral

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NESRF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Northern Star Resources stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

