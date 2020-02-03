Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.81 on Monday. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

