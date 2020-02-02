iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.