iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Holdings Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Holdings Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC
Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BP plc
Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BP plc
Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Appian Corp
Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Appian Corp
Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Colrain Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd
Colrain Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd
Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Trade Desk Inc
Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Trade Desk Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report