Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of BP opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

