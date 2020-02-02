Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Appian by 1,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $125,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,400 shares of company stock worth $3,264,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.