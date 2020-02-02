Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

