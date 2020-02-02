Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $269.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $293.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.36, for a total value of $1,176,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.24.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

