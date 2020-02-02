Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Zscaler makes up approximately 0.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 110.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 95.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zscaler by 44.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 142.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Holdings Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Holdings Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC
Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BP plc
Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BP plc
Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Appian Corp
Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Appian Corp
Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Colrain Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd
Colrain Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd
Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Trade Desk Inc
Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Trade Desk Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report