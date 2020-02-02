Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Zscaler makes up approximately 0.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 110.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 95.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zscaler by 44.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 142.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

