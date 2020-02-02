Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $13.46 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $323.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.