73,352 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Invesco Mortgage Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 124.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.