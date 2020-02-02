Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,157,000 after acquiring an additional 130,620 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 269,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

