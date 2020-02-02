Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,558 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $108.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

